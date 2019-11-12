ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Patients of a Connecticut-based healthcare groups could be potentially impacted by a data security incident.
Starling Physicians P.C. notified their patients on Tuesday that they company was the target of a cyber-phishing attack back in February.
An investigation was conducted and on September 12, it was determined that the affected email accounts contained certain patients’ names, addresses, dates of birth, passport numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information, and health insurance or billing information.
Starling sent notification letters to impacted patients on Tuesday. The letters provided information on steps patients can take to protect themselves against potential fraud or identity theft.
The company is encouraging patients to pay close attention to their accounts for the possibility of fraud.
Anyone who has questions or concerns can contact 1-888-800-3306.
