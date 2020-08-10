(WFSB) – It’s been ten days since the CIAC announced its fall sports plan, but already, there are indications that changes may be on the horizon.
Nothing is set in stone in terms of any changes, but the CIAC football committee voted today to recommend postponing the 2020 season to the spring.
Now it’s up to the CIAC’s Board of Control to determine if that’s the right move going forward.
But with a growing number of college football programs deciding to push things back to the spring, the CIAC football committee has now voted to do the same.
For high school coaches in the nutmeg state, this potential move doesn’t come as much of a surprise, even with the start of fall practice just a week away.
“As we got closer to this...football just kind of seemed crazy to do right now. I don't know how it all goes, I want to see what the plan is...but I think it gives us a better chance to play safer football,” said Brian Mazzone, Head Coach of Stafford/ East Windsor/ Somers.
But for seniors, this is their last chance to suit up.
The CIAC has already said that it won’t be moving spring sports to the fall. What happens if someone now has to choose between football and another sport they love?
"I would definitely choose football. Because I know we've at least been doing this this year...we've been doing summer lacrosse, and it's a lot of fun. So they could do something like that,” said Aedan McDermott, a Guilford Senior.
If the CIAC chooses to shift fall sports back to 2021, choices will have to be made.
In the meantime, athletes and coaches are doing their best to stay positive and ready.
"Everybody wants to play...like I have not heard one kid who said I don't want to play. We're all in. As long as we get games in... it’d feel pretty much the same,” McDermott said.
"Postponing and canceling football are two different things. If they had cancelled football today...yeah we would have felt a lot different,” Mazzone said.
The CIAC Board of Control is set to meet Wednesday at 2 p.m. where they will hear from not just the football committee, but other fall sports committees like field hockey, volleyball, and soccer.
We’ll also hear from CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.