HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut history professor weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement into an impeachment inquiry after reports that President Trump allegedly tried to pressure Ukraine’s President into investigating his political rival Joe Biden.
Channel 3 spoke with a history professor at the University of Hartford about other impeachment proceedings in our presidential history, on how and if, an impeachment is in the future.
University of Hartford Professor of History, Warren Goldstein said no president has ever been both impeached and convicted.
“Bill Clinton was impeached. Andrew Johnson was impeached, but neither one of them was convicted,” said Professor Goldstein.
“No one has been convicted. Richard Nixon wasn’t even impeached. Because Articles of Impeachment were never actually voted by the House. His advisers told him he was going to be impeached and that he was going to be convicted and so he resigned at that point,” explained Goldstein.
On Monday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced impeachment proceedings will begin.
She said President Donald Trump violated his oath of office by trying to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
The President reacted.
“Look, it’s just a continuation of the witch hunt. The worst witch hunt in political history,” the president said.
Here in Connecticut, Senators Blumenthal and Murphy said a formal impeachment inquiry is necessary.
“It’s hard to imagine that the president thought it was appropriate to ask President Zielinski to open an investigation into Joe Biden,” said Senator Murphy.
If the house votes to impeach, a two-thirds Senate Majority would be required to convict. Right now, there is no sign that would happen, but Professor Goldstein said even if no impeachment happens, the information revealed in the proceedings could change the public perception for the 2020 election.
“His seeking corrupt assistance from a foreign leader for personal political gain crosses the line,” said Senator Blumenthal.
The House and Senate Intelligence Committees are now both trying to get interviews with the whistleblower who filed a complaint.
Meantime, President Trump said he will release an un-redacted transcript of his July phone call with the Ukrainian President on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.