(WFSB) – As cases of COVID continue to spread throughout Connecticut, many hospitals are keeping a close eye on their capacity as well as their staffing levels.
Health officials say most people who are hospitalized with COVID have not been vaccinated.
Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief clinical officer of Trinity Health New England, predicts these next few weeks will be difficult.
“We are currently seeing probably the worst spike so far during this pandemic in terms of number of people that are coming back positive across the nation, across this region,” Hussain says.
He says that capacity is being looked at daily. Hussain feels comfortable that Trinity Health has enough capacity to take care of both COVID and non-COVID patients.
“We’re likely still several weeks away from the peak. We do have difficult weeks ahead of us. But its all in our hands how we shape this peak,” Hussain says.
Hartford Healthcare says while there is capacity in its critical care units, their emergency departments are busy.
“None of our services are being affected because of staffing issues or shortages at the moment pretty much every single service outpatient or inpatient are working at full capacity,” says Dr. Ajay Kumar the chief clinical officer of Hartford Healthcare.
Elective surgeries have not been impacted.
However, with the rampant community spread, healthcare officials recognize the number of hospitalizations can change quickly.
“These situations can change very rapidly. In two days, we may have a significant number and we may have to react differently, but Hartford Healthcare remains very agile,” Dr. Kumar says.
Doctors say they are seeing the virus have a significant impact on those who are unvaccinated.
“Throughout our state, 70 to 80% of people who are in the hospital are unvaccinated. The unvaccinated have reason to be scared,” says Dr. Manisha Juthani, the Department of Public Health Commissioner.
Healthcare officials stress that getting vaccinated and boosted is key. Officials say it is safe to receive routine care at hospital facilities.
Case numbers are expected to start decreasing in early February.
