CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – A Connecticut inmate has died from coronavirus on Friday.

The Department of Correction said the 43-year-old man died after refusing intubation last week 

The inmate had been receiving medical care at a community hospital since October 4, and had underlying health issues.

The DOC said he entered the system in Oct. of 2020 and was serving a two and a half year sentence for the Sale of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Restraint.

His maximum release date was in February of 2023.

DOC said due to the nature of his crime, he was not eligible for parole.

The inmate’s name was not released due to medical privacy laws.

