UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Start your engines, the Connecticut International Auto Show is kicking into high gear this weekend.
It’s happening Friday through Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center.
You can get up close and personal with hundreds of the newest car and truck models.
There’s even a classic Volkswagen showcase this year and also plenty of super cars to check out.
"We've got every make and model of car that anyone would want to look at here over the weekend and we hope that the people wanting to get in, out of the rain, will stop in and take a look," said James Fleming for the CT Automotive Retailers Association.
If you want to get behind the wheel, you are in luck!
You can test drive your favorite models in the show's ride and drive event.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.