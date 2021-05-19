HARTFORD (WFSB) - Connecticut is officially back open and mask mandates for vaccinated people are gone as are capacity restrictions.
The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd and the buzz at the bar.
These are the sights and sounds in Hartford on the night where the state has dropped the majority of Covid restrictions.
"I’ve never seen it like this," Dino Cialfi, owner of Peppercorn's Grill said.
Cialfi, owner and chef at the legendary Peppercorn’s Grill is in awe when he looks at the business he’s doing. He says it’s like a light switch was flicked on.
"This is another example of all the regulars coming here and supporting us."
He says the vaccination incentives may have played a role. Peppercorn’s is one of the many restaurants taking part in CT Drinks on us. Show a vaccination card, get a free drink.
"We’re excited to do this and we thought it would bring in a lot of people and it’s going to do it, I guess," Cialfi said.
Over at Dunkin Donuts park, incentives brought Paola Papa in to get her single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
"Absolutely, me and my boyfriend both came and now we have eight free tickets, so it’s worth it," Papa said.
And once inside the ballpark, we saw a lot of changes. Last week, entire rows were taped off and everyone was masked.
Tonight, families sat shoulder to shoulder, many without masks.
"I’m used to wearing it day in and day out but I guess it’s making people feel more free and open to this environment," Ivan Reese said.
"It feels nice and normal and it’s nice to see other people happy and enjoying such good weather and a good game," Tori Fitzgerald said.
Others did keep them on at the ballpark.
Unvaccinated people still need to wear them, but it’ll be done on the honor system.
Others have younger children, not eligible for the vaccine, showing that while we’re getting close to normal
"We still have a long way to go to figure out the impacts and how everyone will adjust. In the future, yeah, we’ll definitely get back to normal," Reese said.
As more people get vaccinated, the closer we get to herd immunity and we’re seeing a rise in vaccinations at the ballpark. On the first night back, they did six. Last night, they did 25 and officials say the number continues to grow.
