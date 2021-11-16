WFSB – Businesses across the state have seen the impacts of supply chain issues. A significant part of these supply chain issues comes from a truck driver shortage. The demand for truck drivers is skyrocketing from freight delivery to construction drivers.
“Right now, during our season we’re probably short two to three drivers and then in the winter season we’re short of almost a dozen drivers for snowplow trucks,” says John Vasel of J.V. III Construction.
However, job seekers are responding to the demand and it is one of the state’s fastest growing industries in the state. Employers are giving big incentives as well, with some salaries as big as six figures.
The incentives are so strong that it is pulling workers from other industries.
“It’s really relaxing to me when I’m out on the road,” Michael Clowney, a new truck driver, says. He says driving is more relaxing than working at a hospital emergency department during a pandemic. After 25 years in healthcare, he made the switch, and he is not alone.
“I was a blackjack dealer at a Foxwoods Casino for 27 years,” Harry Lawson a new truck driver says. Lawson got laid off. He needed a good paying job, something recession proof and safe.
“You don’t really have a lot of person-to-person contact. And COVID is going to be around a little bit longer than we all hoped,” says Lawson.
The men are recent graduates of affordable CDL Training school in Colchester. The school director, Terry Howard, says the industry already suffered a driver shortage even before the pandemic hit.
“It’s probably the worst I’ve ever seen in 50 years I’ve been in the trucking industry.
To compensate, employers are pulling out all the stops with salaries starting at $50,000 for new drivers. There are also bonuses up to $12,000 boosting the pay per mile and covering tuition. Howard says the school had 300 graduates in 2019. Now he estimates that there will be 400-500 graduates.
“There’s 52 states in America and I can go anywhere and probably get a job,” Clowney says.
While demand for truck drivers is high, the process of getting your CDL is still rigorous. The training school says students can spend between 200 and 600 hours of training before passing a series of DMV tests.
