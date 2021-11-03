(WFSB) - The Uber Eats Cravings Report is in for the year and Connecticut residents may not like what they see.
The report says that people in Connecticut are among the nation's pickiest eaters, along with New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Georgia.
The number of orders with special instructions was a factor in determining the list. The remaining factors were not made available.
Residents in West Virginia, Delaware, Utah, South Dakota, and Missouri are considered laid back when it comes to ordering, meaning they hardly ever added special instructions to their orders.
The report noted that some of the most popular delivery requests in the United States were no sour cream, no mushroom, no cheese, no ice, spicy, and no pickle.
You can view the full report here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.