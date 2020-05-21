HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More than 266,000 people lost their jobs in Connecticut during the month of April as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a new labor report.
The Department of Labor released estimates from a payroll survey done by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday.
It reported that 266,300 net jobs were lost in April 2020. That made 276,800 for the year.
The March 2020 originally-released job loss of 7,600 was revised down sharply to a loss of 22,100 jobs.
“Connecticut and the nation saw a rapid and unprecedented level of job loss in April due to the pandemic,” said Andy Condon, director of the office of research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “All industries saw significant declines, but the hardest hit included leisure & hospitality, retail trade, and education & health services. What remains to be seen is how many of these jobs were suspended and will return when public safety permits and how many were permanently lost."
The complete detailed report can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.