ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Saturday is Connecticut K-9 Olympics Day. Competitions will get underway this morning at 8 a.m.
Due to the extreme heat, several precautions will be taken to keep the animals, their handlers, and the spectators safe.
The competition will be held at 285 Shaker Road in Enfield.
The event is a day-long competition with K-9 Units from local police, Connecticut State Police, and the Department of Corrections.
Organizers were proactive with setting up the event regarding the heat. They set up two tents to cover bleachers for spectators. There is also a cooling tent available for everyone to use. Officials also say the K-9s will be in air conditioning and in pools when they are not competing.
Some areas of competition for Saturday’s Olympics include obedience, obstacles, and a K-9 alert search. The competition should end by 2:00 p.m. and an awards ceremony will follow.
The event is free to attend and watch. Purchases of t-shirts, food, and water will go to charity.
