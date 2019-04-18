WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Connecticut's lawmakers and the president are reacting to the release of the redacted report on Russian election interference.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report came from a nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential ties to President Donald Trump's campaign.
Sen. Chris Murphy released a statement following Attorney General William Barr's Thursday morning news conference in which he asked Barr to release Mueller's full report.
“Attorney General Barr is supposed to be the nation’s top impartial lawyer, not a White House spokesman," Murphy said. "His press conference was just an attempt to spin a report nobody has read yet, and that’s really disappointing. The American people deserve the full report so they can decide for themselves on these findings. Our democracy depends on transparency, and Congress should use our oversight powers to demand it.”
Sen. Richard Blumenthal is expected to speak about the report around 12:30 p.m. in Hartford.
He posted a series of tweets regarding Barr's news conference.
On display in Barr’s press conference—an AG who seemingly acts as a spokesperson for the President, not the American people. Doubling down on protecting his boss.— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 18, 2019
"On display in Barr’s press conference — an AG who seemingly acts as a spokesperson for the president, not the American people. Doubling down on protecting his boss," Blumenthal wrote. "Sad day for DOJ — diminished by an AG who acts like the president’s lawyer not the people's. He should stand for the rule of law, not the rule of Trump. Mueller, along with members of his team, must testify. Happy to hear Barr agrees."
Rep. Jahana Hayes released a statement as well.
“Like many Americans, I am eagerly awaiting the full Mueller report. My constituents deserve more than just a summary of the investigation," Hayes said. “Clean and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and we must do everything in our power to protect that process and be transparent. Regardless of the results of the Mueller report, President Trump and his administration give the American people evidence on a daily basis that we need a change of leadership. However, I believe that change should come through an election rather than impeachment.”
President Donald Trump posted a Game of Thrones themed photo of himself to Twitter that read "No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats -- Game over."
April 18, 2019
