WASHINGTON (WFSB) – The presumptive Democratic nominee for president officially announced a running mate on Tuesday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden picked California Sen. Kamala Harris to be his vice president, if elected.
Connecticut lawmakers called the decision a strong choice.
Harris, whose parents immigrated from India and Jamaica, is the first woman of color to be on a major party's presidential ticket.
In the tweet that announced his running mate, Biden called Harris "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants."
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
Harris tweeted moments after the news broke.
"I’m honored to join him as our party's nominee for vice president and do what it takes to make him our commander-in-chief,” she wrote.
.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020
In Connecticut, Rep. Janaha Hayes said she was moved when the announcement was finally made. She called it powerful and historic.
“I spoke to the senator a few days ago and told her how proud I was of her no matter how this turned out,” Hayes said. “On so many levels, this is really just a response to moving this nation forward.”
Sen. Chris Murphy also voiced his support for the pick. He said it seemed like the natural choice.
“It’s just an amazing moment for this country and speaks to our nation’s greatness,” Murphy said, “that someone like Kamala coming from relatively humble roots could rise to the position of being on the preface of one of the most important jobs in the world.”
Biden and Harris will hold their first joint appearance on Wednesday in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, DE.
(11) comments
Bidens pick is the more reason to vote for Trump.
"Presumptive nominee"is this a forewarning that
this pair will not be nominated? Th Demonrats are
known for every manner of subterfuge-they
change their own rules like underpants.
This....is the best the Democrats have to offer...
And I thought Hillary was a bad choice. Biden and Heels up Harris are a joke.
I wonder if Biden even knows.
A PC motif that looks like a loser.
Say goodbye to America and freedom people. This is the best we have to lead our country? Pathetic. We are watching our country fall. Over the years I have read articles saying our enemies predicted they would never have to invade us because we would crumble from within. How correct they were. This country is full of spoiled brats who think they are entitled to free everything from the government and who are willing to trade freedom for it. I am so glad I don't have kids to worry about - kids today will probably not grow up free.
Fear not,The Don will lead us upon the way to prosperity and freedom
and drag the rest of the world along with us as it must.
Latest polls have Biden up 6 pts.nationally and in Florida and PA. The spread will be higher next week now that Harris is on the ticket, Baldwin. We Dems aren't going to sleep this time.
Brian Duffy
I had no doubt that you were a Democrat and would support their agenda. Let's hope the polls are as accurate as they were for the last election. :-)
The silent majority will end Bidens run just like Hilary was ended. TRUMP 2020
Good news, you don't have kids.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
As expected, the troll shows up. Hopefully you don't have any kids.
