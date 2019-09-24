WASHINGTON, DC (WFSB) - Members of Connecticut's Congressional delegation are leaning toward the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Tuesday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.
Earlier in the day, Sen. Richard Blumenthal called on the House of Representatives to select a committee to begin impeachment proceedings.
Should the House look into impeachment?
With news continuing to mount about President Trump's controversial phone call with the president of Ukraine, should lawmakers look into impeachment?
“I am calling today for a House Select Committee to investigate and move forward with impeachment proceedings against the president," Blumenthal said. "I reached this decision with sadness, but also anger, after the President has repeatedly broken laws and betrayed his oath of office. His seeking corrupt assistance from a foreign leader for personal political gain crosses the line. This illegal misuse of the presidency for private benefit is an impeachable act. This most recent lawbreaking follows three years of contemptuous disregard for the Constitution. The Congress must demand accountability. The values and norms of our democracy are precious and vulnerable and they depend on people fighting for them in times of adversity. At this moment, the threat to the rule of law and our democracy has reached a new height and requires all of us to step forward.”
Should the House look into impeachment? Vote in our poll here.
Sen. Chris Murphy called on the House Tuesday to begin an impeachment inquiry.
Murphy said he has been expressing concerns to colleagues that President Donald Trump was using his position pressure a foreign country to influence the 2020 election.
In addition to an inquiry from the House, he said lawmakers should take steps to assure that a pending whistleblower complaint be presented to Congress in full.
"In May, I first raised for my colleagues my grave concern that President Donald Trump was using the massive power of his office to demand that a foreign power dig up or manufacture damaging information about one of the president’s election opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden," Murphy said in a statement released on Tuesday. "In the last several days, it has come to light that President Trump in fact personally lobbied the President of Ukraine to begin a politically-motivated investigation of Vice President Biden in service of his own 2020 reelection campaign."
Murphy said an investigation must take place into the full extent of the Trump administration's demands to the Ukrainian government.
According to a report broadcasted by CBS News on Tuesday morning, Trump delayed paying out nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine a week before he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The phone conversation happened in July.
Trump admitted that he spoke with Zelensky about Biden and Biden's son, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.
Trump called the conversation "totally appropriate" and denied any wrongdoing.
The call is the subject of the whistleblower complaint from the intelligence community, CBS News reported.
Democrats voiced suspicions that Trump threatened to withhold the money at the same time he urged Ukraine's new president to investigate the Bidens.
There has been no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro called Trump's actions a turning point for those who were apprehensive about impeachment.
“I am in full support of the Intelligence Committee’s handling of this matter, which is in their jurisdiction," DeLauro said. "They must have unfettered access to the entire whistleblower’s complaint, and the whistleblower must be able to come forward and be heard without retribution. An impeachment inquiry may be the only recourse Congress has if the president is enlisting foreign assistance in the 2020 election. Congress must meet this pivotal moment in our nation’s history with decisive action.”
Murphy called Trump's actions an "intolerable abuse of power and totally anathema to the rule of law."
"If we allow President Trump to get away with trading our influence abroad in order to advance his political interests, our nation’s standing in the world will suffer irreparable damage and the health of our democracy at home will suffer a potentially mortal blow," he said.
Congressman Joe Courtney also released a statement on Tuesday, which read in part "As a longtime member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am deeply troubled by the grave national security implications of allowing a president to abuse our system of checks and balances, and to willfully ignore Congress’s role in providing critical security aid to our partners abroad. The American people deserve to know that their president is using the highest office in our land and the awesome power it holds to serve the national interest – not to pursue political attacks against a potential rival. We are at a critical moment for our nation, involving a ‘credible’ complaint concerning the actions of a sitting president happening in real-time. That is why I now believe it is time to elevate this process to a formal inquiry on the President and his potential misconduct, and to follow the facts wherever they may lead – which includes the most serious action the House can take under the Constitution: impeachment.”
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes also issued a statement on Tuesday that said “Since being sworn into Congress, I have heard a daily debate about the impeachment of the president from my colleagues, my constituents, and the media. Throughout these weeks and months, I have been consistent in stating that the process must play out. While many of the president’s actions have drawn the ire of Congress, I was not quick to support impeachment and felt we only had one opportunity to make the right decision for our country. I believe the issue of impeachment is a gravely serious matter not to be taken lightly. In order to move forward, Congress must have the strongest evidence and collect all the facts in a non-partisan manner. It has become clear to me that this administration does not share this view, as evidenced by their repeated attempts to impede any investigation by blocking the collection of facts. The thwarting of congressional authority at every turn is unconscionable and is in clear violation of the Constitution. When I was sworn into Congress, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution. My deep respect for the Constitution and for the office of the president makes this decision that much more difficult. Despite what the whistleblower complaint may or may not reveal, the president’s obstruction of Congress in carrying out our constitutional oversight duty is concerning. Congress should not have to demand the release of documents. Our government relies on a system of checks and balances – including congressional oversight of the executive branch. I believe we should give the American people all the facts and let them decide. I take no pleasure in these series of events and I know that history will judge us all by our decisions during critical moments. The actions of this President lead me to no other conclusion than to support formal impeachment proceedings.”
(3) comments
Go get him boys!
No, don't impeach. It would be more of a blow to his already fragile ego to get voted out. And, if that happens, he will cry foul. It is just too bad that he disbanded the election fraud committee before they found any irregularities or fraudulent votes cast. That always struck me a curious. If you want to find the fraudulent votes, why disband the committee looking into it?
3 years of cries for impeachment while Commiecrats have literally gotten zero accomplished in that time. Crying to get the electoral college changed because they didn't like the election outcome. And now the latest temper tantrum because corrupt Joe and his greasy son are going to be investigated. What a pathetic party. Last president to be impeached was a Commiecrat, and it'll stay that way. Where was Chris Murphy when a convicted felon was allowed to run for mayor of Bridgeport? Where was Chris Murphy when Malloy was charged with illegally soliciting campaign funds and dodged jail? Where was Chris Murphy when that criminal Eddie Perez tried running for mayor? He was cashing a paycheck he neither earned or deserves. Term limits for all, and a return to the per-diem system for all Congressional politicians. Serving America should be a priviledge, not a right.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.