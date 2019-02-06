HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers issued their responses to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
The state's U.S. senators harshly criticized the president's call for unity.
Both Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal had negative reactions.
During a Facebook Live session, Murphy said by Wednesday morning, "no one would remember" last night's address.
He said because the president was off script 95 percent of the time, he didn't think what Trump said mattered.
"It was disjointed, it was pretty hard to follow, it certainly could have been a lot worse," Murphy said.
Murphy used words like "divisive" and "reckless" to describe his take on Trump's words and actions.
Blumenthal said it seemed like the president was talking about two different countries: The one we're living in and the one in his speech.
"The president’s call for unity seemed hollow and even empty in light of his adhering support for a wall and other policies that deeply divide us," Blumenthal said. "Actions speak louder than words."
Rep. Rosa DeLauro also criticized Trump's speech by saying his message was hypocritical.
"It was shameless in terms of what he did on being decisive about the wall and scaring people," DeLauro said. "It's the politics of fear."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.