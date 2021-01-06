WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- Connecticut leaders and lawmakers responded to the chaos seen at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, as angry Trump supporters stormed the building, causing it to go on lockdown.
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
In a video message, Gov. Ned Lamont called on President Donald Trump to tell those protesting to “stand down and respect the peaceful transition of power.”
I’ve seen the images out of Washington today. Here is my message to the president. pic.twitter.com/eD335IzcJ0— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 6, 2021
At one point Wednesday afternoon, Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes posted on Twitter that lawmakers were being asked to use gas masks as tear gas was being used in the Capitol Rotunda.
Police have asked us to get gas masks out as there has been tear gas used in the rotunda.— Jim Himes (@jahimes) January 6, 2021
Just before 5 p.m., Himes said business would resume, saying “The House will return to business shortly. We will do our job, we will do what the constitution dictates and we will not let those who would tear down our democracy cause anything more than a pause in the proceedings.”
Senator Chris Murphy also posted an update on Twitter just before 5 p.m., saying he and his staff were okay.
I am ok. My staff is ok. This is an insurrection. And President Trump bears responsibility. It will not succeed. It will not stop us from doing the work of democracy. It will not stop the transfer of power. Those responsible will be held accountable.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 6, 2021
Senator Richard Blumenthal released a similar statement, saying he and his staff were in a secure location. Blumenthal went on to say “I am absolutely sickened by scenes of anarchist mobs violently swarming the Capitol. It’s not a protest – it’s armed insurrection. This is an assault on the heart of our democracy incited and fueled by the President of the United States and his enablers. Make no mistake: Congress will do its job. This election will still be certified, and President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on January 20.”
In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the Connecticut Republican Party issued a statement, saying "Violence is never the answer. What we see unfolding today in Washington D.C. is putting a black eye on our party and our Republic. The violence needs to stop and we need to all come together as Americans. 'What unites us is far greater than what divides us'"
The Connecticut Democratic Party did the same, saying "The President of the United States’ call for his supporters to march on the United States Capitol is a coup, period. This is the moment when every American, every elected official, Democrat and Republican must join in the call for calm. There is no more time for debate. Every Republican – particularly those who have been silent as Donald Trump has pursued this fact-free election challenge – must stand up now and say clearly that that there was no election fraud and call for calm.”
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes called the scene unfolding outside the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday "unreal."
This is unreal. The scene outside the Capital as the electoral college votes are being certified.Bldg evacuationsSuspicious packagesStreets blockedThis is not partisan~ it is disgraceful https://t.co/3Wyv2Sl1Nm— Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) January 6, 2021
Congressman John Larson also issued a statement on Twitter:
Thankful for the Capitol Police, who are putting themselves in danger right now to protect the Capitol, Members, & staff. This is on the hands of Pres. Trump, Sen Cruz, & everyone of the so-called party of law & order who are encouraging chaos right now to overturn the election.— Rep. John Larson (@RepJohnLarson) January 6, 2021
Leaders of Connecticut cities and towns also released their sentiments on the situation in Washington D.C.
New Britain's Republican Mayor Erin Stewart called the chaos "un-American."
The peaceful transfer of power is a fundamental element of our democracy. This is not the behavior of my GOP. Like all of you, I am sad and I am ashamed. What I have been watching unfold, is simply un-American. 💔🇺🇸— Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) January 6, 2021
Hartford's Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin also shared his thoughts on Twitter Wednesday afternoon:
People assaulting American democracy and the United States Congress have no right to wave the American flag. @realDonaldTrump and all who urged, enabled and carried out this assault have damaged America in a way that Russia, China and our adversaries around the world never could.— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) January 6, 2021
New Haven's Democratic Mayor Justin Elicker said Wednesday was a "dark day in American History, saying:
"I am watching the TV now feeling a combination of outrage, sadness, and disbelief. Our country was founded on a peaceful transfer of power. What is currently happening in Washington, with protesters forcing their way into the Capitol Building and putting the country’s elected representatives at risk, is a clear violation of the foundation of this country, our Democracy. I am outraged that in his last days in Office, the President of the United States incited an insurrection in what would be an otherwise ceremonial process.
My heart goes out to all those members of Congress and their staff who were trying to certify the results of a free and fair election: I hope you are in a safe place and can all get back to work when this is over. This is another reminder that there are some in this country who want to use division for their own personal gain. We have much to do as leaders, and that starts with calling out lawlessness and holding those in power accountable.
Today is a dark day in American history. Individuals are inciting violence and undermining our democratic institutions. We must move forward with resolve in the face of adversity, fight to hold our country together, and move it forward to a brighter day. I am proud to lead the City of New Haven, where we have a history of peaceful protests, respect for each other, and enough dignity to recognize the results of an election, even if it did not go our way."
