Blast reported outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul

An explosion was reported outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday. This picture shows the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on Thursday, leaving dozens dead, including at least 12 U.S. servicemembers.

Following the attacks, Connecticut leaders weighed in.

In a statement on social media, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said “I am continuing to stay updated on the tragic attack at the Kabul airport. My heart is with the victims and their loved ones. A grateful nation will be forever indebted to the bravery and compassion of our soldiers and diplomats on the ground.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said he was devastated by the attacks, saying that his heart goes out to the victims.

“An attack that directly and purposefully targeted Afghans & Americans trying to escape only underscores the threat they face. We have a moral imperative to evacuate every American citizen & Afghan ally from this escalating humanitarian nightmare. Interpreters & drivers who supported our U.S. troops, women leaders, democracy advocates & journalists all risk torture & death if they are left behind. We cannot permit ISIS, Al Qaeda, or the Taliban to dictate an arbitrary timetable for protecting the lives of U.S. citizens & Afghan allies who put their lives on the line for our country,” Blumenthal said.

Connecticut's congressional delegation also offered sentiments:

