WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on Thursday, leaving dozens dead, including at least 12 U.S. servicemembers.
Following the attacks, Connecticut leaders weighed in.
In a statement on social media, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said “I am continuing to stay updated on the tragic attack at the Kabul airport. My heart is with the victims and their loved ones. A grateful nation will be forever indebted to the bravery and compassion of our soldiers and diplomats on the ground.”
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said he was devastated by the attacks, saying that his heart goes out to the victims.
“An attack that directly and purposefully targeted Afghans & Americans trying to escape only underscores the threat they face. We have a moral imperative to evacuate every American citizen & Afghan ally from this escalating humanitarian nightmare. Interpreters & drivers who supported our U.S. troops, women leaders, democracy advocates & journalists all risk torture & death if they are left behind. We cannot permit ISIS, Al Qaeda, or the Taliban to dictate an arbitrary timetable for protecting the lives of U.S. citizens & Afghan allies who put their lives on the line for our country,” Blumenthal said.
Connecticut's congressional delegation also offered sentiments:
This is devastating to hear as we watch this situation continue to devolve. While I await further intelligence updates from our leaders, my primary focus remains on the safe evacuation of all who are in danger. My prayers are with our troops and the people on the ground. https://t.co/Jrp9A2q7y5— Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) August 26, 2021
The US service members who gave their lives carrying out a mission of mercy and compassion in Kabul were the truest pure peacemakers. The civilized world mourns their loss, and prays in solidarity with their families.— Rep. Joe Courtney (@RepJoeCourtney) August 26, 2021
The service members we lost today in Afghanistan were the best of the best. Dedicated to country and on a mission of mercy to protect vulnerable people in harm’s way. I pray for them and their families.— Jim Himes (@jahimes) August 26, 2021
Praying for Kabul.— Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) August 26, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.