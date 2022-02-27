Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies.  But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

 AP Photo/Scott Eisen

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut liquor store has pulled Russian products from their shelves.

SeaSide Wine and Spirits placed a sign on their door stating “no Russian products sold here.”

So far, officials in Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire have called on liquor stores to remove Russian-made or Russian-branded products from shelves.

Many say the move has been largely symbolic, as very few brands imported to the U.S. still produce the liquor in Russia.

