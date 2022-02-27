OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut liquor store has pulled Russian products from their shelves.
SeaSide Wine and Spirits placed a sign on their door stating “no Russian products sold here.”
Russian-made alcohol is the latest target in the growing backlash against the country's inva…
Many say the move has been largely symbolic, as very few brands imported to the U.S. still produce the liquor in Russia.
