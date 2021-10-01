Connecticut man wins Topsfield Fair's Giant Pumpkin Growers contest Ashley RK Smith Ashley RK Smith Author email Posted 4 hrs ago Posted 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Connecticut man wins Topsfield Fair's Giant Pumpkin Growers contest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WFSB) - Alex Noel of Abington Connecticut won Topsfield Fair's Giant Pumpkins Growers Contest. The Pumpkin weighed 2,092lbs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags 3wfsb Ashley RK Smith Author email Follow Ashley RK Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut News Wallingford teacher placed on unpaid leave for not adhering to district's COVID-19 policies Patricia Del Rio, Andrew Masse Connecticut News New seat belt law goes into effect on Friday Rob Polansky Connecticut News Man who stabbed teen to death in Waterbury has mental illnesses Kaitlyn Naples, Erin Edwards, Ayah Galal, Dennis Valera Connecticut News Weaver High School freshman killed in latest Hartford shooting Rob Polansky, Ayah Galal, Mike Savino Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Bruce DePrest
