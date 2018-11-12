HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Ten years ago, same-sex marriage was legalized in Connecticut, making the state only the second in the national to do so.
Monday, Gov. Dannel Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman invited residents to commemorate the milestone.
“Ten years later, I can’t help but look back on the effort it took to get where we are today and reflect on the many advocates who spent years urging their lawmakers to do what was right," Malloy said. "I think about everything that those opposed to equality predicted would happen if we allowed same-sex couples to exchange vows, and can’t help but note that none of those dire predictions came true."
Malloy said the biggest lesson learned over the past 10 years is that when the rights of others are protected, no one else's are diminished.
"Love is love, and I am proud that Connecticut was one of the first states to recognize that," Wyman said. "At a time when our nation is so divided and it feels like the progress we have made over the last decade or so is eroding, it is important to remember just how far we’ve come to living up to the ideals inscribed in our founding documents – that all people are created equal and have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.