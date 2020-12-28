HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – At a time when the country is falling short of vaccination goals, Connecticut is seeming to meet its goal.
The state has done more than 36,000 vaccinations and officials say that’s where we wanted to be.
Compared to the rest of the country, according to the CDC, 9.5 million doses went out and a little more than one million have actually been administered.
There’s hesitation in other parts of the country, but not in CT.
Governor Ned Lamont’s team says on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, more than 7,000 were administered on a single day, so the demand is there.
Per capita, Connecticut is vaccinating at a rate that 40 percent higher than other states.
“Our hospitals have been doing a fantastic job of getting people vaccinated. The nursing homes really started to ramp up last week. We got deliveries out to over 40 federally qualified health centers and local health departments, so that will really ramp up this week,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
Since it seems like demand is meeting the supply, the state shouldn’t expect big changes to the rollout timeline.
Up next will include first responders, teachers, grocery store workers and more. An update on Phase 1B of the rollouts is expected to happen in early January.
Lamont also said that all nursing homes in the state should be vaccinated by early January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.