SOUTHBURY (WFSB) - When Christy Pugh wanted to tell the world her about her beautiful brave little girl Emma's heartbreaking story, she knew the woman she could trust was Denise D’Ascenzo.
"There was just something about her voice she was very kind and very patient," Pugh said Wednesday.
Emma was just six years old when she died after contracting the flu despite getting vaccinated. Christy was nervous but when Denise arrived, she wrapped her arms around the family.
"Once she and I started talking all the other stuff kind of melted away like
It just wasn’t the focus I felt like I was talking with a girlfriend," Pugh said.
And of course, Denise told Emma's story—and Christy’s with compassion and grace.
And together Emma and Denise made an impact. Christy says countless people told her they got their child vaccinated because of Emma's story. When the piece won an Emmy award Denise dedicated it to Christy's brave little girl.
"She’s just such a beautiful person to take her moment and mention Emma," Pugh said
"It just makes my heart happy."
And four months ago, Emma's sister Lily was born - and Denise was one of the first to know!
"It was within 24 hours - I texted her a picture of Lily with Emma's little pink monkey that we kind of used to represent Emma so we had a picture of both our girls."
Denise and Christy had been planning to get together and have coffee soon so Denise and Lily could meet. Of course, that can't happen now.
Christy heard the horrible news this weekend - she misses her friend already.
"Denise is an amazing wonderful woman with a huge heart who really touched a lot of lives in a wonderful way," Pugh said.
Christy is just glad that thanks to her story Denise will be able to tell Lily all about her big sister.
"It’s amazing to have that documented in a way to share with Lily and with others. To have it shown in future years."
And Christy wanted to give Denise something special in return
"I have this to give to her family," Pugh said. "The label says made for you by Emma's mom, be kind be a good friend, Emma's in your heart always."
Denise may be gone but Christy still feels her presence - and she truly believes that right now Denise is taking care of beautiful brave little girl.
"I’m so sorry that you passed but i know that you’re with Emma to give her a big hug from me."
