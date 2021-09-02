WOODBURY, Ct. (WFSB) - The entire state is mourning, after a Connecticut State Police (CSP) Sergeant was killed in the line of duty this morning.
Sergeant Brian Mohl was swept away by flood water this morning in Woodbury.
Sergeant Mohl is a 26-year veteran and he was well known throughout the state police community.
His passing resonated with so many people across the state, condolences continue to pour in for his family.
Yards away from where Mohl last served his community, a memorial of flowers and flags grows on a bridge at Judson Avenue in Woodbury.
Lt. Paul Vance, a retired CSP officer said, “he was well respected in the work he performed. Even as a supervisor he was the type of individual who would try to back up his own platoon of troopers on calls.”
Mohl was on duty the morning of Sept 2, in the area of Jack’s Bridge Road by Three Rivers Park in Woodbury.
CSP said he called for help as the area was flooding and his vehicle was in water.
“They located the vehicle, made entry into the vehicle with his debris, and they did not locate the sergeant in the vehicle,” said Vance.
Csp said they found him hours later and he was rushed to Yale New Haven, but he passed away en-route.
Rep. Hayes said, “he was out trying to protect us whether it was a call or checking on the river, he would have been home hunkering down like the rest of us.”
Connecticut State Police, departments across the region, and state leaders are mourning Mohl’s death.
Gov. Lamont stated, “today we stand together as one with the family with the trooper’s family and all the troopers together as one.”
Sgt. Mohl first joined the force in 1994 as a trainee.
He’s been assigned to several troops during his 26-year tenure:
“You pray to god that every single one of them comes home and returns to their family. A line of duty death is going to be very, very hard for the state of CT,” said Vance.
Mohl is the 25th trooper to die in the line of duty, in the department’s history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.