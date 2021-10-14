HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is now considered the safest state when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and getting the economy back on track, at least according to one study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Thursday an update to its list of the "Safest States During COVID-19."
Connecticut was on the top.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five metrics, including COVID transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and share of eligible population getting vaccinated.
Here are Connecticut's rankings for the metrics that contributed to its overall rank:
- 4th in vaccination rate
- 3rd in positive testing rate
- 4th in hospitalization rate
- 3rd in death rate
- 13th in transmission rate
WalletHub noted that the rankings were based on data that was available at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Rounding out the top three were Massachusetts and California.
The bottom three included Wyoming, West Virginia and Idaho. However, Idaho provides vaccine data only for vaccine recipients who are 18 years old and older.
WalletHub also noted that COVID data from Louisiana and Mississippi was expected to be less complete due facilities being damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
Thank you, Governor Lamont.
