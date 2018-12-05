PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - With President Donald Trump proclaiming Wednesday to be a National Day of Mourning in honor of former president George H. W. Bush, a towns and some facets of the government will observe it.
As it has done in the past, the Town of Portland closed its offices for the day.
First Selectman Susan Bransfield told Channel 3 that in addition to the office closures, all town meetings and activities will not be held.
She also noted that the closures did not apply to schools. Schools were open on Wednesday.
Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States, the U.S. Postal Service suspended regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Wednesday as well.
However, the USPS said it will still do limited package deliveries to prevent interruption in its holiday season operations.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency advised national banks in a proclamation that under federal law, they may close their offices at their discretion. That goes for any state where the governor or an authorized official declared a legal holiday in recognition of the National Day of Mourning.
In Connecticut, Gov. Dannel Malloy did not declare Wednesday a legal holiday.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the farewell of former President George H. W. Bush.
