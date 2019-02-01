NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Following a 21 year run in New Haven, the Connecticut Open tennis tournament will no longer be held in the Elm City.
The Connecticut Open sold its sanction on the Women's Tennis Association calendar.
Officials said the Tennis Foundation of Connecticut Board conducted an analysis of the financial model for the event and deemed it not viable without a title sponsor.
The board sought a sponsor, but ultimately decided to sell the Premier WTA sanction to another sports and entertainment company.
The tournament will now be held in Zhengzhou City, China Sept. 9-15.
In the meantime, the TFC Board said it will continue to look into whether another Premier WTA or professional tennis event can be drawn to New Haven.
“It has been an amazing 21-year run for women’s professional tennis in New Haven and we are truly grateful to all the fans, volunteers, players, media and sponsors involved,” said Anne Worcester, tournament director. “While we remember our great champions, we are most proud of the benefits the tournament has brought to the local community. In particular we would like to thank the State of Connecticut, City of New Haven, Board of Alders, Yale University, Yale New Haven Health, WTA, USTA and USTA New England, all of whom have supported and contributed to the Connecticut Open for more than two decades. We have many memories to cherish both on and off the court.”
The Connecticut Open, which officials called the third best attended women’s-only WTA tournament in 2018, has generated more than $10 million annually in economic impact for New Haven and Connecticut. It also provided significant philanthropic support for local organizations, as well as attracted the top female players from around the globe to the city the week before the US Open.
