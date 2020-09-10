HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut organization is calling for the impeachment of Gov. Ned Lamont.
The Connecticut Freedom Alliance is calling for Lamont to step down, or be impeached, because of some of the executive orders he mandated during the pandemic.
The group gathered outside the State Capitol in Hartford on Thursday evening.
The organization claims the governor’s mandates during the pandemic have been unconstitutional.
They also said they are concerned about how the black community may be impacted if a vaccine is rolled out later this year.
Connecticut Freedom Alliance said they advocate for freedom and for personal rights.
The Alliance recently filed a lawsuit against the state for mandating masks in schools.
