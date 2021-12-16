(WFSB)- Parents across Connecticut are raising concerns after viral social media posts threaten school violence tomorrow, December 17.

The videos are circulating nationally on Tik Tok. In Connecticut, school districts are releasing statements regarding their safety plan for school tomorrow.

Police increase patrols at schools around the state in response to nationwide TikTok message Naugatuck police said they they will be keeping a close eye on schools in the borough in the wake of nationwide school threats.

“Any kind of a threat is not a joke especially when your children are involved,” Tina Leclair a Torrington High School mom says.

According to officials, they have no reason to believe these threats are credible.

Tik Tok released a statement earlier today about these threats. Their statement reads:

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikToK”

Local parents like Leclair say they are not taking this matter lightly.

She says she is keeping her daughter home from Torrington High School tomorrow.

“My daughter will not be going to school tomorrow because I’m not certain 100% that this isn’t a joke and I would rather be safe than sorry,” says Leclair.

While videos on social media are using acronyms like GHS and NBHS, there is no evidence that they’re referring to Connecticut school officials say. Despite this, several districts with those same acronyms are investigating.

Glastonbury Police say they will have an increased presence at the high school tomorrow.

New Britain High School released a statement saying,

“We are aware of the screenshots circulating on social media tagged ‘NBH’ and ‘NBHS’. Please note that we continue to work closely with the New Britain Police Department to investigate this and all other posts that are being sent our way. We will keep you updated as we have more information available.”

