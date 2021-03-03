MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Parents Union welcomed the first lady to Meriden on Wednesday.
There was a lot of excitement in the air across from the Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.
RELATED: First lady, U.S. education secretary make historic visit to Meriden
Parents and students from across the state have gathered on West Main Street to welcome First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden. They also congratulated Dr. Miguel Cardona, who was just sworn in as the 12th U.S. secretary of education.
They had an outdoor classroom set up outside to symbolize the students they are fighting for and supporting. Parents want to show students they’re in this together and committed to getting schools reopened safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Connecticut Parents Union hopes the visit draws national attention to the various educational needs of students in Connecticut and across the country.
Parents Channel 3 spoke with said the pandemic created unprecedented circumstances for schools and that an unprecedented response is needed.
They said they were very proud and excited about the visit by Cardona and Biden.
“It means a lot, especially being Latina, and he’s a Latino, an educated one,” said Maria Cordero, Connecticut Parents Union. “It’s just amazing. It really is.”
“We need to support every school model and every public school student justly and fairly,” said Gwen Samuel, president and founder, Connecticut Parents Union. “And that can be done if we work together. So, we’re celebrating together, but it doesn’t mean the work stops today.”
Parents said they are confident in Cardona and excited to see him get the ball rolling.
The union also gave away free books at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.