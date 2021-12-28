(WFSB)-- Amid a holiday surge in demand for Covid-19 testing, some relief is on the way.
Connecticut is set to receive three million at home tests and six million N95 masks. Of the 3 million tests, cities and towns will get 1 million. K-12 schools will receive 2 million.
This comes at the perfect time, just when the state’s positivity rate is at the highest number since mass testing began, based off the latest data that number is at 10.7%
After the holiday surge, many testing sites are getting ready for long lines. Connecticut has 400 testing sites however soon it will be easier to ditch the line and get an at home testing kit.
“We’ve been very careful in terms of our stockpile,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, “Not simply relying on what’s coming out of Washington.”
Lamont’s office said the masks and tests will begin to be distributed to towns on Thursday.
Towns will receive testing kits based on population.
A number of kits are being reserved for vulnerable populations. Non-profit organizations will handle this distribution, Lamont’s office said.
The decision to order the tests and masks was made on Christmas Eve.
(4) comments
It is wise for Governor Lamont to join the Republican governors in not trusting in President Biden for aid in dealing with COVID anymore. Biden himself is on record agreeing as well.
It's obvious virtual masks don't trigger your phobia, but cloth ones do. So you are now on record that N95 masks don't trigger either. Win Win
The man we both voted for to be President campaigned on shutting down the virus, and now says there's no federal solution while at the same time attempting to force a blanket federal mandate for vaccination. He's so oblivious he agrees "Let's go Brandon". Does none of this concern you? I beginning to think we voted for the wrong person. I'm not a Trump fan by any means, but I think he'd be better at this point. Continue to follow what the party wants you to think though. I might as well register as an Independent at this point.
Hepatitis B full vaccination requires up to 6 shots for some.
I can prove I'm a registered Democrat. You can but won't prove anything about yourself. You have plenty of company here. What's a sheep again?
