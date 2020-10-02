Donald and Melania Trump

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

 MGN

(WFSB) - Connecticut politicians, like the rest of the world, woke up to the news that the president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump posted to Twitter early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have COVID-19.

He said they were quarantining.

RELATED: President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

The news came following a report that one of his most trusted advisors, Greenwich-native Hope Hicks, tested positive.

Friday morning, Sen. Chris Murphy posted that there will be a lot to say about it, but that "we should all hope for a full recovery."

Gov. Ned Lamont said that the diagnosis was another reminder that COVID-19 is highly contagious virus.

Rep. Jahana Hayes, who also had the virus, said she wouldn't wish it on anyone.

While Hayes was quarantining, she said she documented her experience.

RELATED: Congresswoman Jahana Hayes wants members of Congress to be tested for COVID regularly

 

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.