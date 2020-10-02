(WFSB) - Connecticut politicians, like the rest of the world, woke up to the news that the president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump posted to Twitter early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have COVID-19.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
He said they were quarantining.
The news came following a report that one of his most trusted advisors, Greenwich-native Hope Hicks, tested positive.
Friday morning, Sen. Chris Murphy posted that there will be a lot to say about it, but that "we should all hope for a full recovery."
There will be a lot to say about this, but let’s start here: The President and the First Lady have a serious, deadly virus and we should all hope for a full recovery. https://t.co/kGp7IV2LuO— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020
Gov. Ned Lamont said that the diagnosis was another reminder that COVID-19 is highly contagious virus.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the President and First Lady, who have tested positive for COVID. Another reminder that this is a highly contagious virus and we must not let our guard down.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2020
Rep. Jahana Hayes, who also had the virus, said she wouldn't wish it on anyone.
I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone. Praying for the President, his family and staff for negative results and a quick recovery.— Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) October 2, 2020
While Hayes was quarantining, she said she documented her experience.
