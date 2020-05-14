MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Based on guidelines recently announced by the governor and political and business leaders, the Connecticut Post Mall announced on Thursday that it will reopen on May 20.
There will be some new protocols to protect customers and employees, however.
Connecticut Post said it will institute comprehensive cleaning, disinfection, masking and social distancing protocols throughout the property per Gov. Ned Lamont's directive. In addition, the mall will be open on a reduced schedule for the first 30 days, and maintain a 50 percent occupancy of capacity per Lamont's directive. Although the property is reopening to the public, individual retailers will determine their own reopening time frame and hours of operation.
A regularly updated list of open Connecticut Post retailers and restaurants is available on the website here.
“Connecticut Post is eager to safely reopen and welcome our guests back as we embrace a ‘new normal’ for center operations,” said general manager Kenneth Sterba. “Based on the state’s comprehensive plan, our center is instituting new policies and procedures to safeguard the health of our guests and employees, while enabling them to support the recovery of our local economy.”
Reduced Hours of Operation
To allow more time to thoroughly clean and disinfect the property, Connecticut Post said it will operate on a slightly reduced schedule for the first 30 days.
At that time, the mall will reassess, and based on guidance from government and public health officials, will consider increasing the hours.
From May 20 through June 20, the center will operate:
- Mondays to Saturdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sundays: Noon-6 p.m.
Connecticut Post Implementing new health-conscious policies and procedures
Consistent with the “Reopen Connecticut” guidelines, all mall employees will be trained on proper COVID-19-related sanitation and prevention practices. The property is also implementing one-way entries and exits to direct traffic flow and promote social distancing of at least six feet. Employees will be required to wear face coverings and regularly wash or disinfect their hands. Shoppers will be reminded via new signage to wear face coverings, continue social distancing, and practice safe hygiene.
In addition to initially limiting capacity to 50 percent, the center has temporarily canceled events that would be expected to draw crowds. The mall will continue to engage customers with virtual events; smaller events during which social distancing can be practiced will be phased in.
Retail-to-go curbside services
For the time being a growing number of Connecticut Post’s retailers and restaurants will begin to offer “Retail-to-Go” curbside services, allowing shoppers who place orders online or via phone to pick up their purchases curbside at a social safe distance without leaving their car. For a list of retailers and restaurants offering this service is available on the mall’s website here.
