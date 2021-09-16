Connecticut prepares for booster shot roll out

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are awaiting FDA approval.
Connecticut said they are prepared for the eventual roll out.
Gov. Lamont said, "We are prepared....the supply is there.”
This time there is no shortage of doses.
The FDA is meeting on Sept. 17 to decide if they will approve a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Hospitals and pharmacies have already begun giving boosters to the immunocompromised and others who are at risk.
Lamont said, "We are going to start off I believe booster shots for those most at need - those at folks in the nursing homes - they were were the ones first vaccinated. We are waiting to the rules on how other other groups get it.”
Dr. Arlia of Hartford Healthcare said, "we still have quite a few vaccine clinics up and running, all of our acute care hospitals have vaccine clinics, several of our medical practices have vaccine clinics and we are adding more.”
