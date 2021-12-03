HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People in at least six states have now tested positive for the omicron COVID variant.

Multiple cases of omicron virus variant detected in NYC Lab testing has confirmed a COVID-19 case involving the omicron variant in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.

As of Friday morning, there were no confirmed cases in Connecticut, but health experts warn it's likely only a matter of time.

State health officials said Connecticut is already dealing with an uptick in COVID cases.

Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new nationwide safeguards that deal with travel and testing, in large part because he warned that the COVID situation may worsen over the next several weeks.

In Connecticut, the COVID positivity rate topped 6.5 percent on Thursday. Over the last week, 44 people died after contracting the virus.

"We're going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden said.

Biden extended the mask requirement for public transportation.

Also starting Monday, all travelers entering the country will have to be tested for COVID within a day of their arrival.

People in at least six U.S. states have also tested positive for the new omicron variant, but experts warned that delta is still the dominant strain in the country.

"Your strategy is the same, whether or not you're fighting omicron or you're fighting delta,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, Baylor College of Medicine. "The answer is vaccines, vaccines, and vaccines."

Scientists warn that the omicron variant is likely already in Connecticut. They stressed, however, that there is no reason to panic. They said people need to be careful, especially as the holidays approach.

"It's probably already more widely spread than our early determinations have indicated,” said Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.