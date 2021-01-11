HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the best states to raise a family, according to a new survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released the results of its latest study, 2021's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, on Monday.
Connecticut ranked as the 9th best state on the list.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 52 "indicators of family-friendliness." Data sets included median annual family income, housing affordability and unemployment rate.
Here's how the metrics contributed to Connecticut's overall rank:
- 30th in percentage of families with young children
- 6th in infant-mortality rate
- 14th in median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living)
- 3rd in violent crimes per capita
- 8th in percentage of families in poverty
- 29th in housing affordability
- 18th in separation and divorce rate
The top three best states were Massachusetts, Minnesota and North Dakota.
The three worst states were West Virginia, Mississippi and New Mexico.
See the complete study on WalletHub's website here.
