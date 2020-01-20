HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored on Monday at various events across the state for his lasting impact as an American civil rights activist.
King is best known for his "I Have A Dream" speech, but he also contributed through his various writings, peaceful demonstrations and marches, and efforts to further race relations.
The following events will be held in today to pay tribute to his legacy:
The annual Owens Scholarship Breakfast will be held at Maloney High School at 8 a.m.
The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is having its annual scholarship breakfast at the Connecticut Convention Center at 9 a.m.
West Hartford will hold its annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the town hall auditorium at 10 a.m.
A march will begin at New London city hall at 10 a.m.
A bell ringing ceremony will take place at the state capitol at 11 a.m.
A parade will start outside Norwich city hall at 1:15 p.m.
Former President Bill Clinton and Reverend Al Sharpton will speak at a civil rights breakfast that begins at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C. at 8:20 a.m.
A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the memorial for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington D.C. at 9 a.m.
