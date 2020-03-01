CAMBRIDGE,VT (WFSB) -- A 36-year-old man from Connecticut died in a skiing accident in Vermont on Saturday, according to Vermont state police.
State police received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. about two skiers who had gone off a trail at Stowe Mountain Resort in Cambridge.
The two skiers were lost and one had fallen off a cliff, state police said.
After a two hour search, crews found the 36-year-old man dead at the base of a cliff and a 35-year-old man from Connecticut who was uninjured.
The two men were reported to be avid skiers and were familiar with Stowe Mountain Resort, according to state police.
The names of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.
An autopsy will be performed at a later date to determine the cause of death.
State police said the death does not appear suspicious.
