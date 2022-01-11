(WFSB) – Connecticut residents are dealing with the impact of an artic blast that occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Frigid temperatures are keeping tow truck drivers busy. AAA responded to almost 400 calls for towing and battery service.
A driver with AAA says he’s been busy since 6:00 am on Tuesday. He says most of the calls, are for changing dead batteries.
AAA responded to 100s of calls from its members in the Greater Hartford Area.
According to AAA, 384 drivers needed tows and battery service on Tuesday.
At 32 degrees, a battery is 35% weaker experts say.
“It’s been quite a lot and been on-going as I’m still on the road as literally going from house to house, helping everyone as much as I can,” says Alex Cartagena, a battery mobile technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.