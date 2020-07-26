HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Have you noticed a big increase in your electric bill?
It's a topic that has been garnering a lot of buzz on social media here in Connecticut and has prompted a lot of inquiries into our newsroom.
Eversource says there is a rate increase passed along from an agreement with the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant to buy power.
The increase along with more people working from home and more air conditioning thanks to high temperatures have led to some eye-popping electric bills.
Tony DiLeone from Litchfield had a whopping $543 Eversource bill for his 3 bedroom house. He usually pays much less in the summertime.
"I've gone from $344 a month to $745," DiLeone said.
We talked to Mitch Gross, spokesperson for Eversource and asked about the increase.
"This is state mandated. This is based on state legislation approved and announced in 2019. It’s a power purchase agreement between us and the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant but unfortunately the cost is approximately 90 percent increase on the delivery side of our customer bills," Gross said.
Eversource is offering payment plans for people who are having difficult financial times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
