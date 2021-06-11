HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut’s annual Open House Day is being held this weekend.
Saturday, June 12, marks the state’s 17th celebration.
Connecticut Open House Day showcases its famous historic homes and museums.
It’s a day dedicated to celebrating attractions all across the state, like famous historic homes and museums.
Numerous in-person and virtual events are being held, including a walking tour and scavenger hunt at the Old State House.
For more information on events happening all day, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.