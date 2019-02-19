HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general will discuss why the state is joining 15 others in a lawsuit challenging the president's national emergency declaration.
Attorney General William Tong will address the public during a news conference at his office in Hartford at 1 p.m.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that President Donald Trump's emergency declaration and diversion of funds is unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful.
"The president has left us no choice but to take legal action to protect the people of Connecticut and the rule of law," Tong said in a news release. "[Monday], Connecticut joined California and [15] other states in seeking a nationwide injunction to prevent the president from using the ruse of a national emergency to launch an end-run around the legislative process."
In addition to Connecticut and California, attorneys general from Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia joined the suit.
The states seek to block the Trump Administration’s emergency declaration, the unauthorized construction of the border wall, and any illegal diversion of Congressionally-appropriated funds.
This is example of a frivolous lawsuit that is just wasting taxpayer money. The CT AG should be doing his job and prosecuting the corrupt CT politicians who have been rigging the elections to get themselves into office. CT has become another hypocritical socialist state. I find the AG's actions threatening to the citizens and should resign his position.
