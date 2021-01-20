WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation were part of Wednesday’s historic presidential inauguration.
For some, it was a day of emotion, and one they hope will bring unity to a divided country.
In his inaugural speech, President Joe Biden spoke a lot about moving forward and coming together as a country.
This message is something that is being echoed by Connecticut’s elected leaders.
“For me it was very emotional. I listened to his speech, it was a day of hope, joy and promise of a new direction,” said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.
The speech on Wednesday took place on the same steps where thousands of angry rioters invaded the nation’s capital two weeks ago.
DeLauro said she feels the last four years have scarred and divided the country, saying now everyone must come together.
Shortly after attending President Biden's speech, Senator Richard Blumenthal said in order to heal, Republicans have an obligation.
“Just as some of them fueled the fantasies of falsehoods that led that crowd to assault the Capitol, they can also reach out to that Trump-base and emphasize the need for unity,” Blumenthal said.
A message of unity and diversity, Kamala Harris became the first woman, and the first person of color, to be the nation’s Vice President.
Connecticut’s Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz says this is so much more than women having a seat at the table.
"It's about showing young girls across our country that they too have the power to change the world,” she said.
Other congressional leaders released statements about Wednesday’s peaceful transition of power.
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes said “The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris presents a new opportunity for America to pursue an agenda for the people, repair our international reputation, address systemic inequality, and close the chasms of political polarity that have been stoked and widened. The historic implications of this day for all women – particularly women of color – is not lost on me. Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman – first Black woman and first Indian-American – to hold the office of Vice President. Millions of Americans can now look to the White House and see themselves in the eyes of the Vice President. Her presence in the White House provides an incalculable level of validation and empowerment to millions of Americans who have never seen someone who looks like them hold such power and responsibility. The events leading up to this inauguration paint a clear picture that one of the primary missions of this Administration will be to reunite our citizenry. In that effort, I am looking forward to working with the Biden Administration to shepherd this nation out of the economic and public health crisis caused by COVID-19, bolster equitable public education and child care, expand access to affordable health care, eradicate food insecurity, and ensure plentiful and dignified work.”
Congressman Joe Courtney congratulated the president and vice president, saying “Today, in the 244th year of our democracy, we were reminded once again that nothing is going to stop our nation from moving forward. President Biden’s address was pitch perfect, and he acknowledged the monumental challenges our nation still faces even as we embark on this new chapter—not only a global pandemic and the economic destruction it has caused, but also the simultaneous challenges of division, mistrust, and a crisis of confidence in our ability to work together. President Biden told America today that he is ready to devote his entire self, mind body and soul, to serving our nation and to healing our divisions, and I was grateful to be in Washington to witness it. I am ready to work with the Biden Administration, and with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, to keep pressing forward to overcome this pandemic, to support struggling workers and families, and to do it by working together, united as fellow Americans.”
Democrats now control both chambers, the House and Senate, and the Senate has the power to convict in an impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump. While a trial could divide Congress even more, some feel there must be accountability.
