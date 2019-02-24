Connecticut’s first indoor dog park is officially open in West Hartford, and dogs have a lot to wag their tails about… at Wagging Tails!
The facility opened in early February and one dog owner says his dog is loving it already.
“It actually helps him learn obedience, as well as get some exercise in,” Michael Dayton of Rocky Hill said.
Owner of Wagging Tails Krista Lofquist says she wanted to have a space that was supervised, sanitary, safe and fun.
Especially on rainy days, outdoor dogs park can wet and muddy. At Wagging Tails, weather isn’t a problem.
Some rules and policies make Wagging Tails different from public parks too. The indoor dog park checks vaccine history and conducts temperament tests.
“We check on them and make sure they interact and they socialize well with others so that there’s no fights, no injuries,” Lofquist said.
Wagging Tails also offers pet sitting, mobile grooming and free snacks for the dogs and their owners. The park also hosts lots of social events, like Single Mingles and movie nights.
West Hartford resident Mark Paris says the more dogs the merrier.
“You bring your dog here to get it exhausted,” Paris said.
Wagging Tails is also planning to add an outdoor pool and other features in the spring.
