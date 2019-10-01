MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A buffet restaurant in Milford has closed its doors for good.
Golden Corral on Turnpike Square, the franchise's only Connecticut location, confirmed on social media that it officially closed down at 9 p.m. on Monday.
"We wish to inform the public that Connecticut Golden Corral closed its doors at 9 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2019," the restaurant said. "It has been a privilege serving our loyal customers and fans who regularly traveled from across our state and New York to dine here with family and friends. We especially appreciate the many staff members for their contributions, their smiles and their hard work."
Now, the closest Golden Corral locations to Connecticut are in Springfield, MA and Poughkeepsie, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.