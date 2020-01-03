HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The impeachment trial for the president has yet to be scheduled.
Ahead of the trial for President Donald Trump, Connecticut's two senators held a news conference Friday morning.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal were at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
They spoke about the airstrike near Baghdad that killed an Iranian general, then the latest state of play in the impeachment proceedings.
Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.
And my comments get deleted by the Cowards of Klarn again!
I can't wait for Pelosi to submit the recommendation for Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. But I doubt they'll send them over. Because the Senate Majority Leader does not take orders from the Speaker of the house and the Senate can subpoena any and all witnesses to testify. And if that happens, Joe, Hunter, Nancy, Hillary etc will all find themselves swearing an oath to tell the truth. Or more accurately, pleading the fifth before being indicted and sent to prison.
I can’t believe these two demorats keep getting in, they hate Trump and this state and the people that live here, unreal! Ct needs a change. Trump has done so much for the American people and all Rich and Johnboy do is hate him.
So both democrats are going to talk to us about their hatred for this President again.... who cares.. can't wait to got out of this liberal state.............
