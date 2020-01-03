HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The impeachment trial for the president has yet to be scheduled.

Ahead of the trial for President Donald Trump, Connecticut's two senators held a news conference Friday morning.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal were at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

They spoke about the airstrike near Baghdad that killed an Iranian general, then the latest state of play in the impeachment proceedings.

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.