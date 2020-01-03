HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The impeachment trial for the president has yet to be scheduled.

Ahead of the trial for President Donald Trump, Connecticut's two senators planned a news conference for Friday morning.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal will be at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Your holiday impeachment catch-up: Senate wrangling and new details on Ukraine aid Happy New Year! While the holidays brought two weeks of relative quiet, preparations for the…

They said they plan to talk about the latest state of play.

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.