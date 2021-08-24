(WFSB) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now out of office.
Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in Tuesday.
Cuomo’s resignation comes after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women.
In Connecticut, some are seizing the moment to strengthen state laws.
Connecticut does have some fairly new laws when it comes to sexual harassment, but still, many victims are afraid to come forward and some feel we need to do more.
“The man who signed very similar laws in the state of New York continued to behave in this manner, so clearly, there are far too many bosses and supervisors who do not know what appropriate behavior is in the workplace," Sen. Mae Flexer said.
Senator Flexer says Connecticut has passed important legislation to prevent sexual harassment.
“Times Up”, which passed in 2019...
"Requires training for companies with 3 or more employees and requires companies to post rights and responsibilities. That law brought a significant increase in complaints that year —- 260 the highest ever."
“It is the enforcement. It is people feeling brave and comfortable to come forward without feeling the backlash will be so great they will just keep it secret," Cheryl Sharp of Connecticut's Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities stated.
Connecticut’s Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities is seeking to have all employees trained regardless of company size.
They also feel confidentiality agreements often prevent sexual harassment from coming to light.
“It's getting better, but we see the hesitation, because people are criticized for coming forward," Tanya Hayes, executive director of Connecticut's Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, added.
Some also worry about retaliation, but more training can hopefully change behaviors.
If you are experiencing sexual harassment, you should contact the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.
