HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut saw the biggest increase in unemployment last week, according to a new survey.
Thursday, WalletHub.com released updated rankings for its list of States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment due to the Coronavirus.
Connecticut topped it.
WalletHub put the state's increase in employment claims between May 2020 and May 2019 at 13,792.09 percent.
There were 298,680 claims filed the week of May 4, 2020 versus the same week last year. WalletHub called that the highest increase in the U.S.
Connecticut also saw a 3,703.87 percent increase in the number of unemployment claims between May 2020 and Jan. 2020. That was the second highest increase in the country.
Finally, there was a 2,123.26 percent increase in claims since the pandemic started. There were 596,508 claims between the week of March 16, 2020 and May 4, 2020 versus 28,094 between March 18, 2019 and May 6, 2019. That was the 22nd lowest increase in the U.S., according to WalletHub.
To identify which states’ workforces were hurt most by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims.
It said it used the data to rank the most impacted states in both the latest week for which data was available, May 4, and overall since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, March 16.
The 2nd and 3rd most affected states last week were Florida and Louisiana.
The least impacted states were Pennsylvania, Idaho and Montana.
The complete results of the survey can be viewed on WalletHub's website here.
