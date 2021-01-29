HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut and six other states have announced the extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey.
This is the second time the seven states have extended interstate youth hockey.
Governor Ned Lamont along with the governors of Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire said that interstate youth hockey will be suspended through at least March 31, 2021.
This affects public and private schools with youth hockey leagues, but does not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities.
The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least Jan. 31, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities.
