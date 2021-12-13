WFSB- Connecticut State Police charged a wrong way driver on I-95 with driving under the influence.
Police received numerous phone calls reporting a red SUV was driving erratically on I-95 north in Guilford.
According to police officers, twenty minutes later additional 911 calls reported the same car was driving the wrong way on I-95 in Old Saybrook. The SUV was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.
Officers found the car parked on an off ramp of Exit 66 northbound. According to officers he was outside of his car urinating on the metal beam guardrail.
After a series of sobriety tests, the driver was arrested and charged with operating a car under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The driver was also charged with driving the wrong way on a divided highway, improper entry or exit of a limited access highway, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without a license, and reckless endangerment.
